Mrs. Huldah Thomas was born August 2, 1925 in Ruby, South Carolina to father William Thomas Collins and mother Lydia Jane Sellers Collins. Huldah lived in Kannapolis from the time she was married to her husband, William Alma Thomas, in 1945 until 2015 when she and “Bill” moved into assisted living in Salisbury. She passed from this life to be with her Lord and her loving husband Bill on June 24, 2020. Huldah is extremely versatile and talented. She played guitar and electric bass and participated in several different bands, some of which played at local AM radio stations WEGO in Concord, WSAT in Salisbury and others in North Carolina. She played at numerous old-time fiddler's conventions throughout the State, local street dances, and at the “Singing on the Mountain” at Grandfather Mountain. She and her family played music at numerous church events and at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center. She was a talented artist, painting primarily in the acrylic medium. She was an active member of the Cabarrus County and the Rowan County Art Guilds. In the late 1970's, several of her paintings went on tour in North Carolina with the works of Bob Timberlake. Some of Huldah's paintings are on display in the Salisbury City Hall. In 2018, she donated several of her paintings to a charity event sponsored by the local Rotary Club, the Alzheimer's Association, and Midway United Methodist Church. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Huldah and Bill were members of Midway United Methodist Church in Kannapolis for over 70 years and were very active until their health declined. Huldah taught Sunday school, was a member of the Billie Reed Circle and the church choir. She was always willing to help others in need in the community. She and Bill often visited patients in local nursing homes. She was a member of the Billy Graham Crusades Choir and served as a counselor at numerous crusades. Huldah was predeceased by her parents and husband of 74 years, William Alma Thomas who recently passed away on April 15, 2020. Brothers: Oscar, Carl, Jim, Lee, Thomas, Bobby, Willie (infant), and Jack. Sisters: Rhoda Munn, Lydia Thomas, Grace Wallace, Mary Crawford, Beatrice Blackmon, and Margie Hodge. Survivors: Brothers: Carson, Larry, Terry. Sisters: Katie Lee Blackmon, Clara Conyers. Children: Elaine Thomas Deese, William Alan Thomas, Jr., Sally Thomas Spingler Grandchildren: Teresa Cleveland, Bryan Shinn, Lori Stoner, Johnny Laury, Angie Clayton. 10 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Anita Walker Sain will officiate. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Midway United Methodist Church, Kannapolis, NC.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.