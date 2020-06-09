Mr. Hunter Adam James, age 34 of China Grove, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Hunter was born November 21, 1985 in Union County and is the son of Jimmy James and Kelly Lankford. He was preceded in death by Maw Maw Karen Tripp, and his paternal grandparents, Jim and Margaret James. Recently, Hunter found a job that he loved working as an electrician. He was very artistic and talented and had a gift for writing poetry. Hunter was a member of ALLPOETRY.COM/WORDS/SMITH where he was such an inspiration to its members with his tremendous gift for writing. Along with writing poetry, he enjoyed drawing and woodworking. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jimmy James and Kelly Lankford (Mike), his daughter, Gracie Kathryn Schrader along with his beloved partner, Ryver Schrader. He also leaves behind his brother, Caleb James and his sisters, Lauren Tilley and Tasha Parnell and his grandfather, “Pop” Ray Tripp. Service: A Memorial Service for Hunter will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis, 716 S. Main Street, Landis, NC officiated by Pastor Brian Rabon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com. Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis is honored to be serving the family of Mr. James.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.