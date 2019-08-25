Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene Farmer Coates. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Service 11:00 AM Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Imogene M. Farmer Coates, age 91, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. She was born March 16, 1928 in Webster, Florida the daughter of Nell E. Mingledorff Ross and Rev. Charles Robert Mingledorff. She was employed with Rowan County School Food Service for 10 years and belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. She was an active member of Yadkin United Church and the UMW, while her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1 st husband Joseph David Farmer ; 2 nd husband Charles Henderson “June” Coates, Jr.; son Charles Dwight Farmer; brother Rev. Charles Glenn Mingledorff and wife Laura Lee Frame Mingledorff; step-father John A. Ross. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter Melinda Farmer Dudley (Jerry) ; son Malcolm David Farmer (Nancy); daughters-in-law Patty Hess Farmer and Ann Coble Ennis; grandchildren Chuck Farmer (Kayo), Tiara Farmer, Michael Ennis (Charlet), Laura Farmer Culp (Doug), Michael Farmer (Ashley), Sheliea Athey (John) and Shane Howard (Shannon) 13 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren as well as extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM Monday, August 26, at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, at Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Rev. Brenda Bynum and Rev. McKenzie Sefa officiating with burial to follow at Rowan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144; Central United Methodist Church, 200 4 th St., Spencer, NC 28159; Yadkin United Church, c/o 179 Cambridge Rd., Lexington, NC 27292. The family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and Trellis Supportive Care for their loving care and friendship. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Farmer/Coates family. Online condolences may be made at

