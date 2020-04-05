Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ione Hagan Hauss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ione Hagan Hauss, 96 years young, peacefully passed to Heaven on Saturday, March 28, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short period of declining health. She was born April 26, 1923 in Roanoke Virginia. The daughter of the late Harry James Hagan Sr. and India Cole Welborn Hagan. First United Methodist Church, China Grove, was where she served God. Faithfully attending services. Serving on numerous committees: Church Librarian, Ladies Circle member, prayer group, Bible study, Sunday School teacher and Girl Scout leader. At the approximate age of 12 she and her sister joined a Girl Scout Troop. That began a lifelong love of scouting that continued throughout her life. She received numerous Awards for her Girl Scout leadership. Her greatest reward was from the numerous girls who acknowledged her influence on their lives. During World War II she became a welder at Glenn L Martin Company, an airplane factory in Baltimore Maryland. Later, she became a teacher, first teaching in Critz, Virginia. Later at J.W.Ca nnon Junior High School in Kannapolis. While in Baltimore, she met and later married her husband of 49 years Harry L. Hauss. Harry, pharmacist and co-owner, at Brown Drug Company in China Grove, preceded her in death in 2002. Her siblings, Harry James Hagan Jr., Mina Lou Hagan, Majanah Hagan Bender also preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Phillip E. Hagan Sr.; her son, James Lynn Hauss and his wife Deborah; her daughter, Sue Hauss and her husband Melek Vierheller. six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Services: Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, China Grove, NC at a date yet to be determined. Memorials: Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Church Street, China Grove, North Carolina, 28023 Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

