Irene B. Beaver, 95, died on November 25, 2020 at her daughter's home. Born September 21, 1925 in Salisbury, NC, daughter of the late Ferdinand and Annie Elizabeth (Loflin) Barrier. Irene married the late Everette R. Beaver and they raised three daughters in Salisbury, NC: Carolyn Howe of Little River and the late Wanda Morris and Trudy Chrisco, who both predeceased her. She is also survived by sisters, Rosemarie Wyrick and Janet Cannon; four grandchildren, Donnell Mullis, Chris Coleman, Brandon Chrisco, & Chad Bridgman; several great and great-great grandchildren; & numerous nieces and nephews. Irene has lived a full life and was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was blessed to be loved by so many and those that loved her where enriched by her caring kindness & love. A Memorial Service will be held after the holidays. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net
.