Irene Kiser Bates 84, was born to the late Odell and Elease Brown Kiser, Sr. on August 29, 1935 in Rowan County, passed away on Monday July 13, 2020 in Compass Rehabilitation Center in Spencer, NC. She attended Dunbar High School and retired from W.G. Heffner Medical Center, a member of Southern City A.M.E. Zion Church where she served faithful in many organization. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; James. Charles,George and Odell Kiser, Jr., Vona Lee Kennedy, Essie Mae Foxx and spouse C. Bates. She leaves memories to her sisters; Mae Bell Hasty, Catherine Bradley, Brenda (Joe) Kelly, Geraldine (Andrew) Mitchell and Rosalind Kesler, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private Funeral Services will be held Thursday July 16 at 12 noon at Southern City A.M.E.Zion burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be Wednesday 10:00- 5:00 pm. at other times at the Mitchell's home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Bates/Kiser family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store