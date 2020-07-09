1/1
Irma S. Eller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Irma S. Eller, age 78, of Salisbury, passed, July 7, 2020 at the Kiser Hospice House, Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury, March 20, 1942 to the late Irma Alexander and Richard Taft Eller, Sr. She was educated in the public schools of Paterson, New Jersey and earned a degree in nursing. She was last employed as a registered nurse at a nursing home in Wayne, New Jersey. In addition to her parent's, she is preceded in death by her sibling, Louvenia Wilks, Ulysses Eller, Betty Black, Richard Eller, Jr., Charles E. Eller, Billy Taft Eller, Sr., and Dennis R. Eller, Sr. She is suvived by sisters, Marketta Witherspoon (Donnie) of Salisbury, NC and niece reared in home, Valjean Bridgett of Odenton, Maryland., and a host of nephews, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Service: July 10, 2020-Visitation-11:30 a.m. and funeral 12:00 p.m., at Hairston Funeral Home, 703 S. Main St., Salisbury. Online condolences may be sent to, hairstonfh.com. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Eller family. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:30 AM
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral
12:00 PM
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
703 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-638-6464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved