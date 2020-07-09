Ms. Irma S. Eller, age 78, of Salisbury, passed, July 7, 2020 at the Kiser Hospice House, Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury, March 20, 1942 to the late Irma Alexander and Richard Taft Eller, Sr. She was educated in the public schools of Paterson, New Jersey and earned a degree in nursing. She was last employed as a registered nurse at a nursing home in Wayne, New Jersey. In addition to her parent's, she is preceded in death by her sibling, Louvenia Wilks, Ulysses Eller, Betty Black, Richard Eller, Jr., Charles E. Eller, Billy Taft Eller, Sr., and Dennis R. Eller, Sr. She is suvived by sisters, Marketta Witherspoon (Donnie) of Salisbury, NC and niece reared in home, Valjean Bridgett of Odenton, Maryland., and a host of nephews, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Service: July 10, 2020-Visitation-11:30 a.m. and funeral 12:00 p.m., at Hairston Funeral Home, 703 S. Main St., Salisbury. Online condolences may be sent to, hairstonfh.com
. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Eller family. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks.