Mrs. Iva C. Hagler, age 75 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Hagler was born February 5, 1944 in Wilkes County to the late James William Clonch and Dolly Stone Clonch. She was of Baptist faith. She spent her career working in cotton textiles. Iva loved her county music – “Achy Breaky Heart” the famous song from Billy Ray Cyrus was her absolute favorite song. She had a great love for her family and loved spending her time with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Franklin Robert Hagler, Sr. along with her daughter, Peggy Cooper (Conley) and her son, Franklin Robert Hagler, Jr. Visitation for Mrs. Hagler will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main Street in Landis from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove will be immediately after. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Hagler. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 18, 2019