Iva Jean Thompson, 69, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home in Salisbury. She was born Dec. 19, 1950, in Rowan County to the late Andy and Doris Baker Moose. Iva enjoyed traveling with her family, especially her husband, James. In addition to her parents, Iva was preceded in death by her son, Scottie Edgar Stanley. Iva is survived by her husband James M. Thompson, whom she married Sept. 21, 2002; step-daughter, Jeaninne Thompson and Kalil Jeter of Salisbury; granddaughters, Carissa, Kalia; grandsons, Tahjier, Rahkier, Miquel, Manuel, and Marcial. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020