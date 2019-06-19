Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivey Elizabeth Pope Cline. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Ivey Elizabeth Pope Cline, 44, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1974 in Statesville, to Jim and Betty Jo Pope of Terrell. Ivey was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis, where she found a wonderful, loving church family. Ivey loved to travel, whether it was leaving home at 18 to spend a year in Sweden, climbing in the Himalayas with her uncle on a medical research team, vacationing and hot air ballooning in the Napa Valley with her mother, going to a Donavan concert, or a simple trip to the beach, she always enjoyed new experiences. Her intelligence and her beautiful smile were her hallmarks and her love and compassion were evident in how she lived her life. Ivey's greatest achievement is evident in her children. She allowed them to follow their path and respected their unique personalities and they are wonderful people because of her guidance. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Ina Pope and Dr. George and Elizabeth Wike. In addition to her parents, Dr. Jim and B.J., she is survived by her daughters, Vivian, Kate and Sophia Cline; brothers, John Pope (Keagan) of Thomasvilleand Alexander Pope (Chasity) of Faith; and nephews, Braxton and Mason Pope. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Landis, with Rev. Jarrod Lanning officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 W. Rice St., Landis, NC 28088. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving Ivey's family. Condolences may be made to the family at

