Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 Funeral service 3:00 PM Mt. Hope Church 7004 Old Concord Road Salisbury , NC Burial Following Services Mt. Hope Church Cemetery Salisbury , NC

Mr. J. Lee Schenck, age 97 of China Grove passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Five Oaks Manor where he had been only for a few days for rehabilitation from a fall he suffered a few days prior. Lee was born November 13, 1922 in Cabarrus County to the late John Henry and Mattie Cook Schenck. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sadie Louise Linker Schenck, his brothers, Leonard and Earl Schenck and his sister, Ila Mae Taylor. His grandson, Jarrett Schenck also preceded him in death. Lee was longtime active member of Mt. Hope Church where he was the oldest living member. He had many years serving the consistory, attending Church every Sunday and serving in many capacities including the building committee for the new Church. Each Sunday he would greet you with a new joke and make you feel welcome and he received such great pleasure from making people laugh. He truly lived a life of service. Lee proudly served his country in the US Army where he served in World War II in the 87 th Infantry. After his service, he worked as a loom fixer for Cannon Mills. He later was employed by M.D. Swaringen Painting and then went on to finish his career in maintenance with Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. Lee loved the outdoors, working in his garden and had a passion for fishing at the Outer Banks where up until a few years ago, would drive himself on his fishing trip. He remained independent until just a few weeks ago….he was still driving, taking care of his immediate needs including grocery shopping, doctor appointments and preparing his own meals. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, loved his family dearly and spent most of his time with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Marlon Schenck (Shelby) and his daughter, Jenny Helms. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Missy Mitchell (Tony), Kelly Bradshaw, Shannon Bradshaw (Kristen) and Bryan Bradshaw (Betsy). Also surviving him are his great-grandchildren, Alexis Schenck, Trevelyn Bradshaw, Dylan Bradshaw, Hunter Bradshaw, Sam Bradshaw, Max Bradshaw, Miles Bradshaw, and Jason Jurado (Adriana), along with two great-great grandchildren. Visitation for Lee will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:30pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Due to the impending construction in front of the funeral home, please contact us for directions if needed at 704-857- 2401. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm at Mt. Hope Church, officiated by Pastor Johnny Boggs. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Church Cemetery immediately after his funeral service. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Lee with a memorial in his honor to Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 10, 2020

