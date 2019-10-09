Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack C. Akers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jack C. Akers, Jr. went to be with his Heavenly Father in the early hours of Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home. Born June 5, 1944 in McDowell County, WV, he was the son of the late Jack C. Akers, Sr. and Cordie Pressley Akers. After high school, Jack proudly served his country as a SP4 E4 (P) in the United States Army. After his service, he spent the next 21 years as a coal miner in West Virginia. He then moved his family to North Carolina and spent the remainder of his career as a truck driver until his retirement. Jack's wife and family were the love of his life and he lived his life serving his Lord and taking wonderful care of his family. He lived a life of service and was always doing for others. He was passionate about being outdoors and he spent much time with his son restoring a 1968 Mustang. He received much joy from making his family and others laugh and was well known for his story telling and for his comedic nature. All who knew and loved him will truly miss him. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Joan Martin Akers of the home; his son Michael David Akers (Bonnie) and daughter, Susan Lynn Morgan (Rusty), both of Salisbury. His brother, Charles Akers (Sheila) of Pineville, WV and his sister, Sandra Compton of Mocksville, NC, also survive him. Jack also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jeffrey Berkhead, Michael Akers, Jr., Matthew Morgan (Olivia) and Kristen Morgan along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Jack will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main Street, China Grove, NC. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home at 7:00pm officiated by Pastor Bob Bankhead of World Hope Mission Center. Burial with Full Military Honors will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC. Memorial in honor of Mr. Akers may be made to World Hope Worship Center (Missions), 2203 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC. Online condolences may be left for the family at

