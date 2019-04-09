Jack Curtis Shaw, 93, of China Grove, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Jack was born Feb. 26, 1926 in Jackson County, Ga. He was a son of the late Harvey Newton Shaw and Sarah Ruth McGalliard Shaw. Jack proudly served his country while in the United States Navy during World War II. He was stationed in Manila Bay, Philippines and patrolled the China coast aboard the U.S.S. LSM 339 in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he lived in Yorba Linda, Calif. and made a life as an electrician. After retirement, Jack and his bride moved back to China Grove. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in China Grove. He brought joy to others as a singer and musician. He was known to volunteer many hours at Trinity Oaks as well as several other community centers throughout Rowan and Cabarrus County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sybil Alene Goble Shaw; two sisters, Louise DuVall and Frances Leaf; and a brother, Thomas Shaw. Jack is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Service & Visitation: A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Salisbury National Cemetery. Rev. Phil Thorsen will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 326 N. Main St., China Grove, NC 28023 in his honor. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Shaw. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
