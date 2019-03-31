Obituary

Jack W. Gill Jr., age 71, passed on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury.

Born on July 15, 1947 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Jack W. Gill Sr. and Helen Lyerly Gill. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and attended North Carolina Central University.

Jack was a member of Dorsett Chapel UCC and was employed as an accountant.

Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Jack W. "Tripp" Gill III of Salisbury and Cedric Gill of Kannapolis; sisters, Sandra Smith-Hopkins of Charlotte and Deborah Gill Harris of Salisbury; aunts, Willa Mae Hudgen of Washington, D.C., Violet Gill of Fayetteville and Sarah L. Hawkins of Salisbury; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation: Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31 at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc from 1-4 p.m.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Gill family.

223 E. Fisher Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

