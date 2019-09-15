Jack Winthrop Bailey, 90, of Daniel Island, S.C., former longtime resident of Charlotte and husband of Charlotte Virginia Arant Bailey died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Born Dec. 15, 1928 in Woodleaf, Jack was one of four children of late Hugh Marcellus Bailey and the late Charlotte Fraley Culbertson Bailey. He graduated from Woodleaf High School and started college at the age of 16. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn. He worked at Presbyterian Hospital for 39 years and retired as a purchasing agent. Jack was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, organizing sightseeing trips for the senior group and volunteering in the church pantry, “Loaves and Fishes”. He was an avid gardener and his favorites were azaleas and day lilies. Jack enjoyed traveling and working crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by brother, Douglas Bailey and two sisters, Dr. Hilda Bailey and Donnell Gowey. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; daughter, Caroline Bailey of Breckenridge, Colo.; three sons, Hugh Bailey of Seattle, Wash., Stewart Bailey of Daniel Island, S.C. and John Bailey (Staci) of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Max, Abby, Lucy and Ruby. Service: His memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Trade St., Charlotte, 28202 at 2 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant, SC. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the television ministry at First Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 15, 2019