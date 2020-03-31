Jackie Scott Robinson, 68 (Vietnam Veteran), passed away on March 24, 2020. High school sweethearts, Jack met his future wife Judy when he was 17 and she was 15 years old. They married in 1974 and were married for 46 years. They were blessed with 3 children- Jacqueline (Vonnie), Chris and Stephen; 2 beloved grandchildren, Donovan and Lilliana, and a very special son-in-law, Danya Perry. He retired after 33 years from Norfolk-Southern Railway. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his beloved sister, Lottie Ruth Knight, Los Angeles, CA; brothers, Leroy, Las Vegas, Nevada and Ulysses (Ukie), Jacksonville, NC; a loving community of family, neighbors, and friends; long time friend "That Libby Hubbard", Judy's surrogate mother, Mrs. Rose Springer, and the loving, caring members of his beloved Trinity Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank his dedicated doctors at the VA Medical Center and special thanks to the VA Hospice Staff who lovingly cared for him. True Love never dies. To God be the Glory. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 31, 2020