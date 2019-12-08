Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Snider. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Lying in State 10:30 AM Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Tabernacle 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd. View Map Interment Following Services Rowan Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Barnes Snider, 81, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born July 19, 1938 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Annie Mae Frederick Barnes and Luther Lindsay Barnes, Sr. She was educated in the Salisbury schools and Boyden High School. Mrs. Snider was a proud homemaker and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She was an avid Carolina Panthers fan, but loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchild most of all in this world. Her love for the Lord and his son Jesus was abundantly evident and unmistakable. She was generously kind, loving and forgiving to all of those whose lives she touched. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Benton Snider (whom she deeply missed every day) on December 31, 2015; sister, Evelyn Kelly; brothers, Luther Lindsay (Junior) Barnes, Jr., Bobby Barnes, and Billy Barnes. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Robin Snider Earnhardt of Salisbury, Scott Snider and wife Donna of Salisbury and Christy Snider Chaffee and husband Chris of Cornelius; sister, Shirley Freeze and husband Larry of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Norma Barnes of Davidson County; grandchildren, Joseph Hicks, Justin Snider, Lauren Snider and Agustin Garcia Flores, Gracyn Chaffee, and Jake Chaffee; great-grandson, Benton Hicks. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday (Dec. 9) at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM – Tuesday (Dec. 10) at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle,3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., with Rev. Rick Freeborn officiating. Mrs. Snider will lie in state 30 minutes before the service. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Snider family. Online condolences may be made at

