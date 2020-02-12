Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Suzanne Rainwater. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jackie "Suzanne" Bostian Rainwater, 70, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A private service for her family and friends will be held at a later date. Mrs. Rainwater was born August 8, 1949 in Iredell County. She was a daughter of Frances Stewart Bostian of Salisbury and the late Robert Mitchell Bostian. She was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church where she helped with daycare. She also helped out at the Rowan County Board of Elections. She retired from the EMC Corporation. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Todd "Soup" Campbell; step-daughter, Marla Ann Rainwater Thompson; father-in-law, Bennie W. Rainwater; and daughter-in-law, Angie Campbell. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Rainwater is survived by her husband, Bennie William Rainwater, Jr. of the home; son, Marc Lavon Campbell and fiancée Andrea of Dahlonega, GA; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Campbell of Landis; three grandchildren, Jamie Dale Thompson, Damian Chance Campbell and Alyssa Brianne Campbell; sister, Shelia Graham and husband Joel of Denver; sister-in-law, Barbara Lentz and husband Tom; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Bailey of the home. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at the Levine Cancer Institute at the Atrium Hospital in Concord, as well as the staff at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Their loving care of Suzanne was so appreciated. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

