Mrs. Jackqulyn “Jackie” Mae Benfield, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Citadel in Salisbury. She was born on February 29, 1940 in Iredell County the daughter of the late Judson C. Griffin and the late Nell Lambert Griffin. Jackie was educated in the Rowan County schools and was a graduate of Landis High School where she played basketball. Jackie was a seamstress until her retirement. She loved to shag and listen to beach music. She was a strong and independent woman who was always beautiful and well dressed. She loved her family especially her grandchildren all 32 of them. She was loved by many. In addition to her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her son; Randy Farrell and her brother; Freddie Griffin. Those left to cherish her memory are her son; Terry Farrell (Connie) of Woodleaf, daughters; Crystal “Gidget” Bowles (Tim) of Mocksville, and Dawn Dugger of Spencer. Brother; Clyde Griffin of Merritt Island, FL, sister; Geraldine “Sissy” Griffin of Woodleaf, other family members Shelby Stroup and Bobby Burris. Service: A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Benfield family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020