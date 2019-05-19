Jacob Sean “Jakey” Jove, 16, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at his home. Born Feb. 22, 2003 in Bend, Ore., he was a son of Sean Edward Jove and Priscilla Richardson Jove. Jakey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edward Jove. Jacob was a happy boy, and he was happy until the end. He was loved and adored, and he knew it! Jakey was the coolest dude, and our hearts are broken. He was our best friend, and he touched everyone he met with his amazing story, and the passion and drive that he had. Family members left with cherished memories, in addition to his parents, include his siblings, Seb and Libby Jove; paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Ricketts; his maternal grandparents, Dorothy Fromel and Crockett Richardson; and extended family members. Service: A memorial gathering to remember and celebrate Jakey's life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials: For those who prefer, memorials may be made to Sparrow Clubs, 906 NE Greenwood Ave. #2, Bend, OR 97701. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the Jove family. On-line condolences may be made at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2019