Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” LaRuth Webster Nicholson, 88, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Somerset Court of Mocksville. She was born May 14, 1932, in Gadsden, AL, to the late William Burl and Maggie Mae Gulledge Webster. Mrs. Nicholson was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mocksville where she held numerous offices, completed and then taught all four Discipleship classes and sang in the church choir. She and her husband were the owners and operators of the local Sears Catalogue store. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Donald Nicholson; a brother, Edwin Webster; and a sister, Margaret Webster. Survivors include a son, John K. Nicholson (Mig) of Palm Coast, FL; three daughters, Diana N. Potts (Dub) of Mocksville, Sandra N. Bowers (Bobby) of Salisbury and Patricia N. Pearson (Patrick) of Lake Park, GA; a brother, Wayne Webster; grandchildren, Brooke E. Preslar (Bradley), David W. Potts (Beth), Kelley McCarthy (J.J.), Allison Huffman (Robert), Katelyn Smith, Taylor D. Nicholson (Elodie), Cassidy Brisson and Jacqueline T. Nicholson; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A private family service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Lambert Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Glenn L. Myers, Jr. and Rev. Jacob Lambert officiating. A private interment will follow in Rose Cemetery. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 17, all day until 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the number of visitors in the building at one time will be limited. To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mrs. Nicholson, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website, or visit: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31337. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for First United Methodist Church, 310 N. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028, Memo: General Fund. Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 16, 2020.