Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Jackie Pearce. View Sign Service Information Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home 509 Carthage Street Sanford , NC 27330 (919)-775-3535 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Howard “Jackie” Pearce, 91 of Sanford, formerly of Salisbury, peacefully passed away Saturday August 3, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Sanford. Mrs. Pearce was born in Harnett Co, a daughter of the late Carey Webster Howard and Inez Campbell Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband Grafton Pearce and a brother, Carey Campbell “T” Howard. Mrs. Pearce began her career with the Sanford Tobacco Co. She then was employed by Central Carolina Community College and later with Rowan County Community College. While in Salisbury, she was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church for 31 years and, continued her interest in civic and political organizations. Jackie was the first Councilwoman in Sanford. After her retirement she spent time traveling all over the world and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Pearce is survived by her two sons, Herb (Melissa) Pearce, and Jimmy (Joy) Pearce; three sisters, Lucille (Harold) York, Jean (Hank) Voznick, and Etta (Jimmy) Love; one brother, Larry (Peggy) Howard; five grandchildren, Shelly Pearce (Kristi), Austin Pearce (Cami), Bonnie Pearce Raynor, Robert Pearce and James Pearce (Phuoc); five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm Wednesday in the Colonnade at First Presbyterian Church, Sanford. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church (Sanford), 203 Hawkins Ave, Sanford, NC 27330; First Presbyterian Church (Salisbury), 308 W Fisher St, Salisbury, NC 28144; or to Barbecue Presbyterian Church, 124 Barbecue Church Rd, Sanford, NC 27332. Online Condolences may be made at

Jacqueline Howard “Jackie” Pearce, 91 of Sanford, formerly of Salisbury, peacefully passed away Saturday August 3, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Sanford. Mrs. Pearce was born in Harnett Co, a daughter of the late Carey Webster Howard and Inez Campbell Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband Grafton Pearce and a brother, Carey Campbell “T” Howard. Mrs. Pearce began her career with the Sanford Tobacco Co. She then was employed by Central Carolina Community College and later with Rowan County Community College. While in Salisbury, she was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church for 31 years and, continued her interest in civic and political organizations. Jackie was the first Councilwoman in Sanford. After her retirement she spent time traveling all over the world and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Pearce is survived by her two sons, Herb (Melissa) Pearce, and Jimmy (Joy) Pearce; three sisters, Lucille (Harold) York, Jean (Hank) Voznick, and Etta (Jimmy) Love; one brother, Larry (Peggy) Howard; five grandchildren, Shelly Pearce (Kristi), Austin Pearce (Cami), Bonnie Pearce Raynor, Robert Pearce and James Pearce (Phuoc); five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm Wednesday in the Colonnade at First Presbyterian Church, Sanford. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church (Sanford), 203 Hawkins Ave, Sanford, NC 27330; First Presbyterian Church (Salisbury), 308 W Fisher St, Salisbury, NC 28144; or to Barbecue Presbyterian Church, 124 Barbecue Church Rd, Sanford, NC 27332. Online Condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home. Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close