Jacquelyn Lyn Logan Chivington (1954 - 2019)
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC
28138
(704)-279-7241
Obituary
Jacquelyn “Lyn” Logan Chivington, 65, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born May 31, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tenn. to Jack and Bee Chivington. Lyn was a proud owner/operator of Turning Point Land Surveying. Lyn is survived by children, Mary, Sarah and Jeremy; and five grandchildren, Connor, Drew, Asher, Zander and Damien. There are no planned services. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Chivington family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 22, 2019
