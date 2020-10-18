James Alexander Campbell 61, of Salisbury departed his life on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House he was born to the late James Campbell and Zella Cowan on July 13, 1959 in Rowan County. James attended Rowan-Salisbury schools and was last employed as a custodian with McDonald's. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Lee Cowan and sister Joann Campbell. He leaves memories to his brother; Willie Cowan, sisters; Hazel Cowan, Terri Cowan and Tracy Foxx, nieces nephews, aunts, host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 2:00 Wednesday October 21, at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel burial will follow at Moore's Chapel A.M.E. Zion Cemetery in Cleveland ,NC. Public viewing will be Tuesday 10:00- 5:30 p.m. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Campbell/Cowan family.



