1/1
James Alexander Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alexander Campbell 61, of Salisbury departed his life on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House he was born to the late James Campbell and Zella Cowan on July 13, 1959 in Rowan County. James attended Rowan-Salisbury schools and was last employed as a custodian with McDonald's. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Lee Cowan and sister Joann Campbell. He leaves memories to his brother; Willie Cowan, sisters; Hazel Cowan, Terri Cowan and Tracy Foxx, nieces nephews, aunts, host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 2:00 Wednesday October 21, at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel burial will follow at Moore's Chapel A.M.E. Zion Cemetery in Cleveland ,NC. Public viewing will be Tuesday 10:00- 5:30 p.m. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Campbell/Cowan family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-637-8882
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved