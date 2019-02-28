Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allen Chesky. View Sign

James Allen Chesky, loving husband, father, brother and son, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 27 2018 of natural causes at the age of 89. Jim was born June 7, 1929 in Crystal Falls, Mich. and completed high school in West Allis, Wis., where he met his wife, Barbara Ann Bovim. Jim graduated from the United States Naval Academy and commissioned as an ensign in June 1952. He and Barbara were wed in December 1952. Jim had a successful Naval career as a surface warfare officer and retired in 1978 at the rank of commander after 26 years of service. He moved to Salisbury and joined the staff of the Bishop of the North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He was the first lay assistant to serve on the bishop's staff. He served for 13 years and retired to care for his wife. Jim was an active member in the congregations of St. John Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Va., and St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. He served on the councils of both churches as well as various church committees. He was also active in the Salisbury community where he was a founding member of Salisbury's Central Carolina Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and the Salisbury Chapter. He served on the Historic Preservation Commission and on the board of directors of the Rufty- Holmes Senior Center. Jim is preceded in death by Barbara, his wife of 55 years; his parents, Joseph and Lucy (Shiells) Chesky; and his sister Virjean and husband Frank Archer. He is survived by his son Kim and wife Terry of Indianapolis, Ind. and their children, Jon (Danielle) of Arlington, Va., James of Indianapolis, Ind. and Jason (Katelyn and great-grandson Grant) of Indianapolis, Ind.; his son Jay and wife Heidi of Herndon, Va.; his brother, Jerrold Chesky and wife Bonnie of West Allis, Wis.; nieces Holly Cogswell, Linda Chesky, Pam Freybler; and nephew, Scott Archer. Service: A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1 pm. St. John's is located at 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Hospice provider, the or the .

