Mr. James Allen Harris, age 87, passed away Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House is Winston-Salem surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health. Mr. Harris was born in Rowan County on January 25, 1932 and was the son of the late Joseph Abraham and Julia Blanche Cline Harris. In addition to his parents, his wife of 47 years, Gwendolyn Freeze Harris, three brothers, Joseph Cline Harris, John Patterson Harris and Benny Ray Harris, one sister Julia Ann Harris Swink, and grandchildren Jameson Harkey and Dustin Lapish also preceded him in death. A 1950 graduate of China Grove High School, Mr. Harris proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force stationed in Korea in 1951-1952. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Battle Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was a radio mechanic and spent the remainder of his tour at L.G. Hanscom Airfield near Bedford, Mass. Mr. Harris retired from Cannon Mills Plant 1 after 43 years of service having served as a supervisor in # 6 Weave Room for 33 years. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Salisbury, a lifetime member of VFW Post 8989 of Kannapolis and a member of Harold B. Jarrett Legion Post of Salisbury. Mr. Harris loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He had a passion for gardening and loved growing vegetables and tending to his garden prior to his declining health. He loved spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Rodney D. Harris and wife, Wendy of Kannapolis; daughters, Wanda H. Black and husband Bobby, Lora Harris, both of Salisbury and LuAnn Harris Koontz and husband, Tony of Linwood. A sister, Jane Alee Safrit of Salisbury, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive Mr. Harris. Visitation for Mr. Harris will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC. Funeral Service will be at 2:00pm at the Church officiated by Pastor Gene Bruce. Full Military Burial will follow the service at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Mr. Harris may be made to the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard, 237 Windsor Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn- honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Harris.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 14, 2019