Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131

James Arnold Sexton, 83, of Kannapolis, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019, when he was freed from his earthly body. Although legally blind for the last several years of his life, his firm Faith, quick smile and lack of self-pity made him a joy to be around. His faith in God and the resurrection, along with his family, sustained him during the last days and weeks before his release. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Kannapolis at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Mr. Sexton will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. He was born March 17, 1936 to the late Foy and Marie Sexton of Kannapolis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Earwood Sexton; son, Michael James Sexton; and two sisters, Gladys (Joe) Ervin and Shelby (Cecil) Hughes, all of Kannapolis. Those left to celebrate his life and legacy include his daughter, Ginger (Matt) Zaremski of Denver; son, Johnathan (Julie); and granddaughters, Lillian and Elizabeth Sexton, all of Mooresville. One of five children, he is also survived by brothers, Glen (Kay) Sexton of Mooresville and Wayne (Katia) Sexton of Concord. He attended Landis High School and graduated from the American School in Chicago. He worked in Cannon Mills in the sewing room before being drafted into the United States Army, serving in the 168th Signal Corp and Strategic Missile Command at Fort Bragg. Following military service, he went to work for Kraft Foods (formerly Sealtest) as a truck driver and later advanced to Zone Distribution manager for the entire Eastern seaboard. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Kannapolis, where he and Carolyn were married on March 26, 1961. Before he lost his vision, he served as a deacon, worked in the food pantry, and always could be found ready to help in any church project. He particularly enjoyed his friends, Pat Cloninger, Bill Messer, Jim Odell and occasionally Monty Montgomery and Fred Steen, at their morning walk and breakfast group. He loved the fellowship of his Sunday school class and the Keenager citizens group. James was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

