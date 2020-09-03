1/
James Arthur Chambers
1948 - 2020
James Arthur Chambers, 72, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1948 in Deepwater, West Virginia to the late Lindsay Chambers and Flora Council Chambers. Mr. Chambers worked as a cab driver for Safety Taxi for many years. Surviving is his son, Brian Thompson of Salisbury, and daughter, Brandy of Belmont. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Chambers family. Online condolences may be made to www.summersettfunerahome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
