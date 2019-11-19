Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace United Methodist Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Daniel Bevels, 68, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born May 11, 1951, in Rome, Ga., to the late George and Barbara Cunyus Bevels. James was a 1969 graduate of Pepperell High School and attended Coosa Valley Vocational-Technical School where he completed a certification in Business Education Accounting. He retired from Rowan Salisbury Schools where he worked as an EC Department Teacher Assistant for visually impaired students. During his 15-year career with the school system, he worked at West Rowan High School and Koontz Elementary School. An avid volunteer who gave to others and expected nothing in return; he served as the treasurer of the North Carolina Chapter of National Federation of the Blind and as a board member of the Therapeutic Recreation Division of Rowan Parks and Recreation where he also volunteered with the Rowan Ramblers. His volunteer work coincided with his passion for history and music as he served as a docent at the Hall House, volunteered in the archive office at the Historic Salisbury Foundation, and served as a member of the Praise Band at Grace United Methodist Church. James is survived by his wife, Sandy Warner Bevels, whom he married April 27, 1985; son, Steven Bevels and wife, Heather, of Wilmington, and their son, Connor; and daughter, Elizabeth Bevels of Ithaca, N.Y. Visitation: The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m,. at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury, conducted by Rev. Jeff Insley, pastor. Inurnment will follow at City Memorial Park in Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Federation of the Blind of NC Scholarship Fund, 137 Kristens Court Dr., Mooresville, NC 28115 or Grace United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 846 Faith Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Bevels family. Online condolences may be made at

