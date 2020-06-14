James Brett Summers
James Brett Summers, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. Brett was born December 12, 1936 in Statesville to the late Roy Leaton and Zula Gwaltney Summers. He attended Statesville Senior High School and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College. He worked for the NC Dept of Revenue. In addition to his parents, Brett was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Poston Summers, on March 16, 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Bretta Matthews and her husband, Doug of Salisbury; a son, James Brett Summers, Jr. (Jamie) of Wilmington; and grandson, Fletcher Allen Jennings of Birmingham, AL. Service: A service will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to donor's favorite charity. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Summers family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
