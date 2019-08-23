James Bruce Lloyd, Ph.D., 87, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was born July 28, 1932, in Cramerton, the son of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd. A United States Navy veteran of the Korean War, he later served five years in the N.C. National Guard. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry. A teacher, writer and historian, he attended Pfeiffer University and then earned advanced degrees from Appalachian State and Columbia-Pacific Universities. He taught in the Rowan-Salisbury School System until his retirement, then 14 years as Adjunct Professor of NC History at Pfeiffer University where he also taught classes on Native American Culture and the Vietnam Era on an as-needed basis. A person of varied interests, he enjoyed doing historical research and reading in general, especially Bernard Cornwell and Louis L'Amour. He liked both classical and gospel music, caring for his cats and dogs, coloring, card games, and watching John Wayne movies. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, three brothers, one sister, one niece and two nephews. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Agnes Fletcher Lloyd; one sister, Betty Wingate of Mufreesboro, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, conducted by Rev. John Bryant. Interment will be at Edgewood Baptist Church Cemetery in North Wilkesboro at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 with Military Rites and the Patriot Guard in attendance. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wallace Cancer Center, 130 Mocksville Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144 or donate much needed blood to the American Red Cross. Thank you to Dr. Gary Fink, Dr. Mark Wimmer, and all the medical staff for your understanding, compassion, and excellent care during this long and difficult journey. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Lloyd family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2019