Dr. James Carr Eagle, Jr., 82, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The NC State Veterans Home. He was born November 21, 1937 in Rowan County to the late Dr. James Carr Eagle, Sr. and Sadie Ellenburg Eagle. Dr. Eagle was a graduate of Spencer High School, Wake Forest University with a degree in Chemistry and UNC Chapel Hill with his Doctorate in Dentistry. He served as a Captain in the Army. Dr. Eagle was a two time recipient of the Richard F. Hunt Award, which is the highest given at the School of Dentistry; served as the Director of Comprehensive Care for many years at the School of Dentistry and held very high standards for his students and himself. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America achieving the Badge of God and Country. Dr. Eagle was a member of First Baptist Church of Spencer where he served as a Deacon and sang in the choir. Dr. Eagle loved cars, he was a Studebaker enthusiast, loved Chevy's and many other makes and models of cars. He was active with the Spencer City Council, he served as a Spencer Alderman, was active with the Spencer Jaycees, and was a founding member of the Transportation Museum. He loved to eat at Southern Lunch in Lexington every Friday. Preceding him in death was his wife, Patricia “Pat” Lomax Eagle on December 24, 2014 for whom he was a dedicated caregiver. Surviving is his daughter, Suzanne Thacker and husband Jeff of Emerald Isle; son, Chris Eagle and wife Nikki of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Sieria Adams and husband Stephen of Mooresville and Garrett Eagle of Salisbury; and brother, Dr. Windsor Eagle and wife Kathy of Salisbury. The family would like to say a special thank you to the NC State Veteran Home, the Laurels, Dr. Blackman, Dr. Wilson and all the other Doctors that cared for Dr. Eagle. Service: A memorial service will be held 1 PM Friday (May 29) at Trading Ford Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Mike Motley. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made North Hills Christian School, 2970 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Longs Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Eagle family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 28, 2020.