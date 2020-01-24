James Clifford Davis, 64, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rowan County, on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Clifford Brown Davis, and the late Mary Carter Davis. James graduated from North Rowan High School in 1973 and went to welding school. He worked for 25 years at the McGuire Nuclear plant and was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church. James loved antiquing and Harley Davidson, he also loved his children and grandson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shelia Walker Davis whom he married on March 11, 1977; son, Matt Davis (Roxanne) of Salisbury; daughter, Tika Davis (David Poole) of Salisbury; one grandson, Dillon Carter Davis; and his fur babies Logan, Bentley and Luke. Service: A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Trading Ford Baptist Church 3600 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146, with a celebration of his life service at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Motley and Rev. Keith Mason officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation4530 Park Road, Suite 302, Charlotte, NC 28209. Or Arc of NC, 353 E. Six Forks Road #300, Raleigh, NC 27609. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 24, 2020