James Kenneth Denaux, 92, of Salisbury passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born July 20, 1926 in Charleston, SC to the late Raymond Ladeveze Denaux and Mary Theresa O'Rourke Denaux. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Marines during World War II. He also served 30 years in the NC National Guard (Concord, NC) where he received numerous honors and awards. He also served as a Scout Master for 25 years with the Boy Scouts of America at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a lifelong member. He was very active in Scouting and the Order of the Arrow. Ken retired from the VA Hospital after working 40 years in the X-Ray/Nuclear Medicine Departments. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, and an infant daughter. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Wire Denaux; daughters, Mary Foster (Jeff) of Acworth, GA; Carol Cupples (Gary Harrison) of Salisbury, NC; Ann Campbell (Roger) of Rockwell, NC; Joan Denaux of Salisbury, NC; and sons, David Denaux (Zulal) of Valdosta, GA; Charles Denaux (Anastasia) of Denver, NC; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers: Vickie Adams, Martha Adkins, Elizabeth Blanton, Dionne Pharr, Christy Cain, and Randi Daughterty. The family will receive friends on Sunday (Apr. 7) from 3-5 PM at Summersett Funeral Home, 1315 West Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Monday (Apr. 8) at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville, Blvd location. Father Mark S. Lawlor will conduct the service. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the donor's favorite charity. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Denaux family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2019