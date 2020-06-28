James “Jamie” Doyle Seals Jr., 52, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. He was born July 7, 1967 in Italy to the late James and Estella Sexton Hamby. James worked as a Technician for AT&T. James is survived by his three brothers, Scotty Lee Seals of Gold Hill, Gregory Allen Seals of Gold Hill, Scott Lee Hamby of Salisbury; and sister Jennifer Hamby Foster of China Grove. He is also survived by his step-father, Carl Hamby of Garden City Beach. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens following the service. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Seals family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.