Mr. James E. Henderson, age 69 of Salisbury, passed, April 21, 2020 at Accordius Health at Salisbury. He was born in Rowan County on December 17, 1950 to the late James M. Henderson and Marie Powell Henderson. He was a graduate of Paul L. Dunbar High School and Rock Hill Junior College, where he earned an Associates Degree in Business. He was previously employed with the Internal Revenue Service and US Post Office in New York, and upon returning to North Carolina, he became employed with Tri State Medical Supply where he retired. In addition to his parent's, he is preceded in death by his sister, Melvyn Marie Henderson Poe. Survivor's include his wife, Alice Henderson of the home, son, Corbett Henderson, Salisbury; daughters, Janel Drummond (Winfred), E. Pa., Nickie Henderson and Vickie Henderson of the home; two sister's, Norma Henderson, Salisbury; Dorothy Henderson, Charlotte; 12 grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Service: The Visita Roll Service (viewing) will be held on, Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. A private service is planned for Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Family members only, due to the State of North Carolina's gathering restrictions of 10 people. Bishop Donnell D. Miller, officating. Interment: Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Henderson family. Online condolences may be sent to hairstonfh.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2020