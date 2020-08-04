James Earl Christy, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away on Friday, July 31. 2020 at his home after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Cabarrus County on September 28, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Lena Christy, and a brother, Donald W. Christy. Mr. Christy received his education in the Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Special Forces Unit of the 82nd Airborne Division. After Service, Mr. Christy returned to Kannapolis and worked for Cannon Mills and Fieldcrest Cannon as a supervisor until his retirement. Upon retirement, he worked part time at the Warrior Golf Club for 18 years. His love for golfing and friends made this job more pleasure than work. Mr. Christy was an active member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church until his illness prevented his participation. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Legate Christy; son, Jim Christy (LeeAnn) of China Grove; daughter, Sherry Christy Cox (Coleman) of Kannapolis; granddaughters, Allison Christy Egbert (Jack) of Concord, Sydney Cox of Kannapolis, and Anna Cox of Fort Mill, SC; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Eva Egbert; a brother, Raymond Christy of Wilmington; and a sister, Audrey Plott of Kannapolis. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service and burial will be held at St. Enoch Lutheran Church conducted by Pastor, Dale Cline. The family would like to express their gratitude to the VA Hospital, the Levine Cancer Institute of Concord, Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, caregivers of Central Home Care and Brightstar Care and a special thanks to the staff at the Texas Roadhouse, his favorite place to eat. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; Levine Cancer Institute Carolinas Liver and Pancreatic Care Advancement Fund, Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28023. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Christy family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.