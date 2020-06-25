James Lynch, 52, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at while at High Rock Lake. He was born August 15, 1967 in Moore County, NC to the late Robert and Ruby Collins Lynch. James worked as a Truck Driver. James is survived by his Wife Jerri Lynch , Three Sons, Jimmy Lynch, Jeremy Lynch, James Robert Lynch; Three Sisters, Terry (Doug) Cameron, Lynda (John) Ardolino, Debbie (Mike) Hughes; and also by his Brother, Robert Lee (Christy) Lynch Jr. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Mike Shoaf officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Lynch family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.