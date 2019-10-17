James Edward “Shike” Burris, 54, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday October 13, as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born October 31, 1964, in Newport News, VA, he was the son of the late Henry Cleo Burris and Celia Ann Coder Burris Boyd. Shike will always be remembered as an avid collector of all things auto and motorcycle related. He also enjoyed collecting things related to Native American culture. He loved spending time in the mountains around Cherokee, North Carolina. Perhaps more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his sons, whom he was extremely proud of. Shike was preceded in death by his father Henry Cleo Burris and a brother, Robert Carroll Burris. Aside from his mother Celia and step-father George Boyd, Shike is survived by two sons, James H. Burris of Raleigh and Nick P. Burris of Salisbury; a sister, Lisa Mae Lackey of Salisbury; a brother, Patrick Wayne Burris of Rockwell; a half-brother, Billy Burris of Kannapolis; a step-brother Tommy Kelly; a step-sister, Cathy Ballard; a step-mother, Opal Burris; and his fiance' Tina Nance of China Grove. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM. at Mt. Moriah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 750 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. Reverend John Woodard will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Whitley's Funeral Home, Kannapolis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 17, 2019