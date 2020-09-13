1/1
James Erwin Ward
James “Jim” Erwin Ward, age 63, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. Jim was born October 5, 1956 in Cuyahoga Cunty, Ohio to the late James Everett Ward and Sandra Marie Smith Ward. Jim was a proud retired Navy Veteran of 20 years. He served two tours of duty, with his first tour being the Vietnam War. After serving in Vietnam, James traveled the world including stops in the Philippines where he met his beautiful wife, Alicia Salceda Overo. James and Alicia went on to start a family having two daughters, Janet and Jennifer. From there the family traveled to the likes of Hawail, Norfolk and San Diego which was his favorite, where he was assigned to the USS Duluth. After serving his second tour in Iraq, James retired as a Hull Tech 1st Class and settled down in Salisbury, NC where he opened the US Naval Recruiting office at the Loflin Center. In retirement he loved anything dealing with the outdoors, loved guns, had a passion for Harley Davidsons and loved watching movies. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Alicia Ward; daughters Jennifer O. Ward of Charlotte and Janet M. Nance; brother Randall G. Ward (Nancy) of LaGrange, Oh.; sister Jerieka A. Ward of Oberlin, Oh; grandchildren Ronald (Trey) Watkins III, Ashlyn S. Britt, Sydney D. Britt, Aaliyah S. Watkins, Milana M. Nance, David Nance Jr., Alissa C. Nance and Jacob S. Nance; great-grandchildren Selena Weaks, Khelani D. Lawson, Sophia M. Escobar, William D. Escobar and Bonnie C. Orr. Service: A graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 with Military Honors provided by the US Navy and the Rowan County Honor Guard. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ward family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
