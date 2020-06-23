James Ferrell Whitaker, 79, of Salisbury, NC passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 4, 1941 in Landis to the late Dorothy Cooke Whitaker Nichols and James Andrew Whitaker and attended Woodleaf High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1968 with a tour in Vietnam. Mr. Whitaker worked for Piedmont Correctional Center as a Corrections Officer until his retirement in 2003. He loved his church, his family, and enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping. Mr. Whitaker was a member of Neel Road Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife Carolyn Bell Whitaker whom he married on April 16, 1960; daughters, Sonja Whitaker Furr and husband Scott of Locust; Cindy Whitaker Thompson and husband Alan of Salisbury and Gina Whitaker Dinse and husband Jeff of Salisbury; brother, Gerald Whitaker and wife Becky of Salisbury; grandchildren: Thorin Thompson, Alana Thompson, Sara Furr McKinney (Morgan), Adam Furr, and Blake Scearce and great-grandchildren: Lenora Scearce and Ada McKinney. Arrangements: A Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM Friday June 26, 2020 at Neel Road Baptist Church with Service to Follow at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Brian Hancock. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Neel Road Baptist Church, 135 Neel Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Whitaker family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.