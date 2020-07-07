Mr. James Franklin Bennett, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born January 16, 1939 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Louis and Clara Boyer Bennett. Mr. Bennett was educated in the New Jersey School System, graduating high school from Bloomfield Tech. He retired from General Motors as a painter. He was a member of Word of Life Family Worship Center of Salisbury where he was a member of the Men's Ministry and a church greeter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederick Bennett and Louis Bennett; sisters, Betty Fisher and Rose Butler. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Valeria N. Bennett of the home; children, Valerie B. Lewis (Barry) of California, James F. Bennett, Jr. (Ruby) of Texas, and Darren F. Bennett of Salisbury; sisters, Vera Gaddard of California, Clara Hayes of Maryland, and Virginia DeVane (John) of Spencer; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives, and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel. Funeral Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel. Interment following the service at City Memorial Park, Salisbury. Pastor Antonio Snipes, Officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home Inc. is servicing the family. Online condolences can be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.