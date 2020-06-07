Mr. James (Jim) Gavin Ross, age 70 of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. James was born August 1, 1949 in Iredell County and was the son of Lucy Margaret Havrischak and the late J.C. Ross. He was of Baptist faith. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his service, he spent his career at the V.A. Medical Center working in grounds maintenance. In his spare time, he loved to go fishing and hunting and just enjoyed being outside. He received great pleasure from helping other veterans with anything they needed. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family dearly. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother and step-father, Basil Havrischak, are his loving wife of 27 years, Fannie Herring Ross. He also leaves behind his daughter, Tamara Herring and his son, Darrell Soto along with his brothers, Jay Ross (Marva) and Jeffrey Ross. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Colby Soto (Autumn), Gabriel Soto, Victoria Soto and great-grandchild, Keagen Soto. Visitation for JIm will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00am at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Ross.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 7, 2020.