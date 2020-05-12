What a fun-loving, good-hearted soul! Jim was an additional member of my family growing up In the 70s and helped raise me. He was a part of my extended family at St. Lukes and a weekly fixture in my life through choir practices, piano lessons, and serving as an acolyte. Jim was a great with young people. He taught how to get the job done correctly - and have fun doing it. If you ever heard Jim laugh - and everyone did - you didnt forget it. Heaven is giggling a little more today.

John Bernhardt

Friend