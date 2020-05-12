James Henderson Padgett
1948 - 2020
James Henderson Padgett passed away, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Mr. Padgett was 72. He was born April 28, 1948, to the late J.C. and Hannah Henderson Padgett. He lived in Cleveland his entire life, graduated from West Rowan High School and Catawba College. He loved music and was a devoted and loved piano teacher and church organist for many years. He later became an active member of his church choir at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Charlotte where he had many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, W.J. and Margaret Padgett along with many aunts and uncles. Jim is survived by many cousins and friends who loved him. Service: A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Cleveland Town Cemetery. A formal Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Memorials can be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church and the Choir School at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 West Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Padgett family. Online condolences may be made at summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cleveland Town Cemetery
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
What a fun-loving, good-hearted soul! Jim was an additional member of my family growing up In the 70s and helped raise me. He was a part of my extended family at St. Lukes and a weekly fixture in my life through choir practices, piano lessons, and serving as an acolyte. Jim was a great with young people. He taught how to get the job done correctly - and have fun doing it. If you ever heard Jim laugh - and everyone did - you didnt forget it. Heaven is giggling a little more today.
John Bernhardt
Friend
