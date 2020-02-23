Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hill. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704)-983-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Hill, 81, of Richfield, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Hill was born June 14, 1938 in Rowan County to the late John Henry Hill and the late Lois Eller Hill. Robert loved spending time with his family and friends. He was active in his church serving as a Deacon, a sound technician, served on several church committees, and assisted with Vacation Bible School and other youth activities. Robert also enjoyed working outside and traveling to Gatlinburg with his family. Robert and Carolyn recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Survivors include wife, Carolyn Hill of Richfield; son, Michael Hill and wife Heather of Albemarle; daughter, Lisa Hill and fiancé, Tim Humanik both of Charlotte; grandchildren, Michaela, Meredith, and Mallory Hill; sisters, Margaret Lyerly, Linda Cauble and husband Phil, Brenda Cauble and husband Mike, Mary Trexler and husband James; four nieces and one nephew. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, in the fellowship hall of Paul's Crossing Baptist Church, 40461 Paul's Crossing Road in Richfield. The funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Terry Burris and Rev. Glenn Johnson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at

James Robert Hill, 81, of Richfield, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Hill was born June 14, 1938 in Rowan County to the late John Henry Hill and the late Lois Eller Hill. Robert loved spending time with his family and friends. He was active in his church serving as a Deacon, a sound technician, served on several church committees, and assisted with Vacation Bible School and other youth activities. Robert also enjoyed working outside and traveling to Gatlinburg with his family. Robert and Carolyn recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Survivors include wife, Carolyn Hill of Richfield; son, Michael Hill and wife Heather of Albemarle; daughter, Lisa Hill and fiancé, Tim Humanik both of Charlotte; grandchildren, Michaela, Meredith, and Mallory Hill; sisters, Margaret Lyerly, Linda Cauble and husband Phil, Brenda Cauble and husband Mike, Mary Trexler and husband James; four nieces and one nephew. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, in the fellowship hall of Paul's Crossing Baptist Church, 40461 Paul's Crossing Road in Richfield. The funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Terry Burris and Rev. Glenn Johnson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close