James J. “Jimmy” Talley, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a two year period of declining health. He was born on November 2, 1942 in Columbia, South Carolina, son of the late Clarence Huston Talley and the late Virginia Fleming Talley. Jimmy was a 1960 graduate of West Rowan High School, which was the first graduating class. He was a retired Yardmaster with Norfolk Southern Railway. He was also a gifted mechanic. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and working in his garage. Many weekends were spent at North Carolina dirt track racing and working on the race car # 12 with his friend Jerry Waller. He was a member of The Arbor United Methodist Church, the Harry Steel Sunday School class and the Methodist Men. He served on numerous committees including Trustees. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son James Ronald “Ronnie” Talley, daughter-in-law Kathy Jordan Talley and niece Meredith Hylton. Those left to cherish his memory are Judy Talley, his wife of 58 1/2 years . Judy was also his high school sweetheart. Daughter; Renae Talley Brown (Craig), Son; Donnie Talley (Kim) both of Woodleaf. Grandsons; Caleb Brown, Tyler Brown (Destiny), Ethan Brown and Elijah Brown. Sister; Nancy Hylton(Billy) and nephews Andy Hylton (Kim) and Dan Hylton (Julie) The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Summersett Funeral Home from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at The Arbor United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 4:00pm with the Rev. Craig Sefa, Rev. Frank Gordon and Rev. Mary Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to West Rowan Bible Teaching Association, P.O. Box 518 Woodleaf, NC 27054 or Unity Preschool Scholarship Fund c/o Unity Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 28, Woodleaf, NC, 27054. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Talley family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 28, 2020