Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J.C. Perry. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

James Clinton “J.C.” Perry, 73, of Gold Hill went to be with his heavenly Father on March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 1946, he was the son of the late Helen Carolina Galloway Perry and Ambros Clinton Perry. J.C. proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1966-1970 and worked as a self-employed mechanic. He found a special group of friends at Richard's Coffee Shop in Mooresville, NC. “Welcome Home Veterans” He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, 0614, Sherry Perry; daughters, Dawn Herring (Dan) and Stacy Heath (Tim); grandsons who he adored, Chandler Herring, Ryan Heath, Chace Herring, Grant Heath and Conner Heath. A private service was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery with loving family and closest friends attending and Pastor Robin Albright officiating. Military Honors were conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Volunteer Honor Guard. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VA Medical Center, especially Drs. Bryan, Merhoff, Streer, Jenny Salyers, Stacy Parrish, Kristin Miller and LCI doctors and staff, Drs. Steffans, Heinzerlinger, Bryan Kluttz and Amy Childers and also a special thanks to their “across the road neighbor” Christina Trexler (Jim) and their family. Memorials may be made to Richard's Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Perry family. Online condolences may be made at

James Clinton “J.C.” Perry, 73, of Gold Hill went to be with his heavenly Father on March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 1946, he was the son of the late Helen Carolina Galloway Perry and Ambros Clinton Perry. J.C. proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1966-1970 and worked as a self-employed mechanic. He found a special group of friends at Richard's Coffee Shop in Mooresville, NC. “Welcome Home Veterans” He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, 0614, Sherry Perry; daughters, Dawn Herring (Dan) and Stacy Heath (Tim); grandsons who he adored, Chandler Herring, Ryan Heath, Chace Herring, Grant Heath and Conner Heath. A private service was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery with loving family and closest friends attending and Pastor Robin Albright officiating. Military Honors were conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Volunteer Honor Guard. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VA Medical Center, especially Drs. Bryan, Merhoff, Streer, Jenny Salyers, Stacy Parrish, Kristin Miller and LCI doctors and staff, Drs. Steffans, Heinzerlinger, Bryan Kluttz and Amy Childers and also a special thanks to their “across the road neighbor” Christina Trexler (Jim) and their family. Memorials may be made to Richard's Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Perry family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close