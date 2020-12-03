1/1
James Jim Blackwelder
1942 - 2020
Mr. James “Jim” Blackwelder passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. Jim was born on November 16, 1942 in Concord. He was educated in the Cabarrus County Schools. He drove a gasoline tanker for 34 years prior to his retirement. Jim was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Linda Blackwelder; daughters, Wendy Short (Pete) and Nicole Hutto (Scott); grandson, Christopher Wright (Michelle); great grandchildren, Caleb and Lakelyn Wright; sisters, Brenda Horton (Vance) and Ann Austin (Tim); two step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Zeb and Flossie Blackwelder. Two brothers and two sisters also preceded him in death. Service: A private family viewing will be held, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Pastor Dawn Rister will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks will be required at the service. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Blackwelder family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
