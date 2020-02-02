Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jim Cline. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James “Jim” Delano Cline, 86, of Granite Quarry passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020. Mr. Cline was born April 20, 1933. He was the son of the late Edward Lee and Daisy Peeler Cline. Jim retired from a lifelong career as a machinist with Salisbury Metal Products. He served our country in the US Army driving trucks in Germany in the 1950's. Jim was always known for cutting a joke or telling a story to brighten everyone's day. He enjoyed watching old western films and especially valued time with his family. Jim was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Williams Arey and brother Edward “Shine” Cline. Survivors include his wife of 68 years Libby Foy Cline; daughters Joni D. Warren and husband, Eddie of Rockwell, Deana C. Honeycutt and husband, Tim of Mt. Pleasant; son Charles R. Cline of the home; grandsons Clayton R. Honeycutt and wife, Cat, Samuel J. Honeycutt and wife, Amy; great-grandchildren Abigail S. and Patrick E. Honeycutt; sister Naomi Brown of Salisbury; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a small private service at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a . Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Cline family. Online condolences may be made at

Mr. James “Jim” Delano Cline, 86, of Granite Quarry passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020. Mr. Cline was born April 20, 1933. He was the son of the late Edward Lee and Daisy Peeler Cline. Jim retired from a lifelong career as a machinist with Salisbury Metal Products. He served our country in the US Army driving trucks in Germany in the 1950's. Jim was always known for cutting a joke or telling a story to brighten everyone's day. He enjoyed watching old western films and especially valued time with his family. Jim was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Williams Arey and brother Edward “Shine” Cline. Survivors include his wife of 68 years Libby Foy Cline; daughters Joni D. Warren and husband, Eddie of Rockwell, Deana C. Honeycutt and husband, Tim of Mt. Pleasant; son Charles R. Cline of the home; grandsons Clayton R. Honeycutt and wife, Cat, Samuel J. Honeycutt and wife, Amy; great-grandchildren Abigail S. and Patrick E. Honeycutt; sister Naomi Brown of Salisbury; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a small private service at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a . Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Cline family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations