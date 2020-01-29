Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jim Earnhardt. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Earnhardt, 87, of Salisbury, passed away at Autumn Care of Salisbury on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born June 6, 1932 in Granite Quarry NC, to Mae & Dock Earnhardt, he was the youngest of four siblings. He graduated from East Spencer High School in 1951, where he was voted "Best Looking," "Best Dressed," and "Friendliest." Jim served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 at Camp Gordon, Ga. where he was in the Signal Corps and received the National Defense Service Medal. He married Mildred "Mickey" Harwood and wrote to her every single day while enlisted and drove home on the weekends to see her. After the Army, they settled down in Salisbury, and started their careers. During his lifetime, he worked for Southern Railroad, Goodman Lumber, Dolly Madison Industries, Carter Chair, Rouzer Motors and finally, he and Mickey started Earnhardt's Upholstery, where Mickey cut and sewed the fabric and Jim did the upholstery. Jim and Mickey's home was where all the family would gather every Christmas for a big party, and their patio was the spot of many birthday parties and cookouts. Jim's shop was the gathering spot on the weekends for his brothers and cousins to hang out and sometimes get into trouble. Jim loved to fish, and he and Mickey made many trips to the Outer Banks with family in the fall. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. After retiring, one of Jim's favorite pastimes was sitting in his shop listening to bluegrass and hanging out with his brothers and cousins. He was a welder, metal fabricator, and craftsman that could imagine something and then build it. He also loved old Westerns and spent many hours watching 'Saddle Up Saturday.' In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Tommy Earnhardt, Bill Earnhardt, sisters Catherine (Kitty) Earnhardt Moore and Lucy Earnhardt and his wife, Mickey Earnhardt, who passed away April 5, 2018. They were married 64 years. He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Jackson, and son, James (Jimmy) R. Earnhardt Jr., three grandchildren: Justin Jackson and Lauren Jackson, and Saylor Earnhardt; great-grandson, Corban Jackson and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Autumn Care of Salisbury for their loving care and attendance to Jim over the past year and a half. At Jim's request, no visitation is planned. Burial will be at the N.C. Veterans National Cemetery in Salisbury. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 29, 2020

